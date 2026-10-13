Iowa Corn Harvest 20 Points Behind Pace After Wet September

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa farmers made significant harvest progress last week during warm, mostly dry weather, but wet fields left over from one of the wettest Septembers on record continue to slow the work, according to the latest USDA crop report.

Fourteen percent of Iowa’s corn crop had been harvested as of Oct. 11, 20 percentage points behind the five-year average, according to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Thirty-one percent of soybeans had been harvested, 28 percentage points behind the average.

“Harvest is in full swing across Iowa but farmers are continuing to battle wet field conditions following one of the wettest Septembers on record,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Farmers took advantage of last week’s warm, mostly dry weather to get combines rolling and make significant harvest progress. With more favorable weather in the forecast, we expect another busy week as farmers keep combines moving, seed cover crops and tackle other fall farm work.”

Iowa had 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Oct. 11.

Ninety-five percent of corn has reached maturity, on par with the five-year average. Corn condition was rated 71 percent good to excellent. Ninety-four percent of soybeans were dropping leaves, 2 percentage points behind the five-year average, and soybean condition was rated 69 percent good to excellent. Pasture condition was rated 72 percent good to excellent.

Topsoil moisture was rated 5 percent short, 72 percent adequate and 23 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture was rated 6 percent short, 72 percent adequate and 22 percent surplus.

The first full week of October was unseasonably dry across the state after four consecutive reporting periods with above-average rainfall, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The statewide average temperature was 65.5 degrees, 9.0 degrees above normal. The statewide average high on Oct. 10 was 85 degrees, 20 degrees above normal.

Thunderstorms on Oct. 8 brought heavy rain and large hail along a northwest-to-southeast swath of the state, Glisan said. Hail reports ranged from 1 inch to 1.5 inches in diameter from Plymouth County to Dallas County, with 1.75-inch hail reported near Wall Lake in Sac County and in Cumming in Warren County. Thirty-five stations recorded at least 1 inch of rain. Cherokee received 1.93 inches, Gilbert in Story County had 1.91 inches, and Sioux City had 1.51 inches.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no measurable rain at numerous stations to 1.93 inches in Cherokee. The statewide weekly average was 0.55 inch, compared with a normal of 0.69 inch. Sioux City Airport reported the week’s high temperature of 93 degrees on Oct. 10, 27 degrees above normal. Spencer Municipal Airport in Clay County reported the week’s low of 36 degrees on Oct. 5, 6 degrees below normal.

The weekly crop report is released April through November and is available on the USDA website at esmis.nal.usda.gov/publication/crop-progress.