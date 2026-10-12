The Worth County Board of Supervisors for October 12, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will met on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

b. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

c. Fueling Station

d. Salt Shed

e. Monarch RV Park

f. Administrative Building Project

1 Review and approval of Addendum No. 1 to the plans and specifications

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Resolution 2026-35 – 2026/2027 Interfund Transfer Resolution

13. Public hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Urban Renewal Loan Agreement – 9:00

A.M.

14. Resolution 2026-36 taking additional action on proposal to enter into General Obligation Urban Renewal

Loan Agreement, setting parameters for the sale of Bonds, and approving a bond purchase agreement and

an official statement.

15. Building/Grounds

a.General

b.Maintenance

16. WINN-WORTH BETCO

17. Water/Wastewater

18. Department Head Discussion

19. Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and Owner/Operator Ag Property)

20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Heartland Power Cooperative, Thompson – October 12 – 11:30 A.M.

b. Public Hearing – Proposal to incur Non-Current Debt – October 19 – 9:00 A.M.

c. Board of Supervisors’ Meeting – Tuesday, November 10 – 8:30 A.M. (Note change for 2026

General Election Canvass)

d. 2026 General Election Canvass – November 10 – 9:00 A.M.

e. County Offices Closed for Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11

f. DD #6/7Lat 7 – Public Hearing – Proposed Ditch and Tile Improvements – November 16 – 9:30 A.M.

Adjourn