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The Worth County Board of Supervisors for October 12, 2026

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: October 9, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will met on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
b. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
c. Fueling Station
d. Salt Shed
e. Monarch RV Park
f. Administrative Building Project
1 Review and approval of Addendum No. 1 to the plans and specifications
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders

8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. Resolution 2026-35 – 2026/2027 Interfund Transfer Resolution
13. Public hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Urban Renewal Loan Agreement – 9:00
A.M.
14. Resolution 2026-36 taking additional action on proposal to enter into General Obligation Urban Renewal
Loan Agreement, setting parameters for the sale of Bonds, and approving a bond purchase agreement and
an official statement.
15. Building/Grounds
a.General
b.Maintenance

16. WINN-WORTH BETCO
17. Water/Wastewater
18. Department Head Discussion
19. Supervisor Comments
Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and Owner/Operator Ag Property)
20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Heartland Power Cooperative, Thompson – October 12 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Public Hearing – Proposal to incur Non-Current Debt – October 19 – 9:00 A.M.
c. Board of Supervisors’ Meeting – Tuesday, November 10 – 8:30 A.M. (Note change for 2026
General Election Canvass)
d. 2026 General Election Canvass – November 10 – 9:00 A.M.
e. County Offices Closed for Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11
f. DD #6/7Lat 7 – Public Hearing – Proposed Ditch and Tile Improvements – November 16 – 9:30 A.M.
Adjourn

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: October 9, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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