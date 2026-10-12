The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for October 12, 2026
The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 10am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:
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The proposed agenda is as follows:
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. October 5, 2026, Regular Session
B. October 6, 2026, Workshop
PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only
NEW BUSINESS
1. County Auditor – Claims
2. County Auditor – Payroll
3. County Auditor – Drainage
4. County Auditor – Resolution to Approve Auditors Transfer of Funds
5. County Auditor – Resolution to Create New Fund 121 for Nature Center Endowments
6. 10:05 a.m. Public Hearing – Change of Zone for Walnut Valley Farm
a. Resolution to Approve or Deny Change of Zone for Walnut Valley Farm
7. County Engineer –
8. Consider Reports from the Environmental Health Service Manager concerning the Manure
Management Plan Update for Madison Industries LLC (Finch Double Wide #64430) and order that the
report be forwarded to the Department of Natural Resources
CORRESPONDENCE & COMMUNICATION
ANNOUNCEMENTS
ADJOURNMENT
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