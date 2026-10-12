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Forest City Looks to Purchase Property

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor12 hours agoLast Updated: October 12, 2026

The Forest City Council sat in closed session last week to discuss the potential of purchasing property for city use according to Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes.

Mikes was confident that the negotiations would be successful in leading to the purchase of the property.

Negotiations are ongoing in the purchase.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor12 hours agoLast Updated: October 12, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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