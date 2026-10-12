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Forest City Looks to Purchase Property
The Forest City Council sat in closed session last week to discuss the potential of purchasing property for city use according to Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes.
Mikes was confident that the negotiations would be successful in leading to the purchase of the property.
Negotiations are ongoing in the purchase.
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