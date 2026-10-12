Data Center Rezoning Pulled in Hancock County

After several tumultuous weeks, the application to reclassify 724 acres in a section of the Concord Township in Hancock County for a possible data center has been withdrawn. Supervisor Gary Rayhons has sought to resolve the polarization between factions both pro and con on the data center issue. He made the announcement of the withdrawal at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday referring to a letter that the landowner, David Boehnke had published.

Mission Critical North Iowa or MCNI Incorporated was actively looking at promoting the proposed property for a data center. Rayhons wanted to make sure all parties were in agreement on the issue.

Rayhons stated that the interested parties wanted what was best for the safety of the county. MCNI stated that they initiated the idea of a data center in order to grow opportunities in northern Iowa and keep youth from leaving the area.

Rayhons read from a statement by MCNI regarding the change of heart. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/10/HanDat-3.wav

MCNI went on to highlight the opportunities they felt came with the possibility of a data center or similar project in Hancock County.

The supervisors are looking further into a possible ordinance change that will better regulate similar projects like data centers in the future to help protect residents and businesses in Hancock County.