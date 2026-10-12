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Cerro Gordo Establishes New Nature Center Fund
The Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board went before the Board of Supervisors to address an issue on the establishment of a fund within the budget. Jacqueline Arthur is the Chair of the Conservation Board.
She explained that the Lime Creek Nature Center would then be able to use the money appropriately.
The Board of Supervisors approved the action for the establishment of the fund.
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