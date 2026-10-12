AudioLocal NewsLocal NewsMedia

Cerro Gordo Establishes New Nature Center Fund

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor13 hours agoLast Updated: October 12, 2026

The Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board went before the Board of Supervisors to address an issue on the establishment of a fund within the budget. Jacqueline Arthur is the Chair of the Conservation Board.

She explained that the Lime Creek Nature Center would then be able to use the money appropriately.

The Board of Supervisors approved the action for the establishment of the fund.

 

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor13 hours agoLast Updated: October 12, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button