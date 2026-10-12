Belmond Discusses Downtown Business Snow Removal

The Belmond City Council heard from Aimee Goeman who addressed council regarding snow removal from the sidewalk in the downtown district. She asked the council to put out for bids for snow removal for the downtown district.

She stated this would better ensure that the sidewalks are clear of snow earlier in the day.

Goeman explained that the snow removal contracts entered in by the downtown businesses are not always honored.

Belmond City Manager Cody Nicholas explained that the city could not legitimately take on the responsibility proposed by Goeman and the downtown business owners.

Nicholas asked the council that even if the city could be allowed to remove the snow from the sidewalks, where would it end because businesses and industry not situated on Main Street could reasonably demand the service.

The council opted not to consider the request.