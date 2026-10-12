Youth Straw Poll Results Released

More than 11,000 students cast ballots in the 2026 Iowa Youth Straw Poll, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has announced. The Iowa Youth Straw Poll, one of several youth initiatives championed by Secretary Pate, provides Iowa students in grades K-12 with hands-on experience in participating in the elections process. The mock election process took place statewide across nearly 100 schools.

Pate felt that this activity is important for youth to participate in. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/10/PateVote.wav

The 94 participating schools reported that 11,671 students took part in this year’s mock election, casting their votes for their preferred candidates for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Governor. The Iowa Gubernatorial race proved to be the closest, with a difference of just 23 votes. The final results are below: U.S. Senate Race: Total Ballots Cast: 11,273 Ashley Hinson: 44% (4,991 votes) Josh Turek: 42% (4737 votes) Thomas Laehn: 14% (1545 votes) U.S. House District 1 Race: Total Ballots Cast: 2,437 Mariannette Miller-Meeks: 38% (918 votes) Christina Bohannan: 41% (996 votes) Michael Bridgford: 21% (523 votes) U.S. House District 2 Race: Total Ballots Cast: 2,498 Joe Mitchell: 49% (1218 votes)

Lindsay James: 27% (681 votes) Dave Bushaw: 16% (411 votes) Rick Stewart: 8% (188 votes) U.S. House District 3 Race: Total Ballots Cast: 2,277 Zach Nunn: 56% (1277 votes) Sarah Trone Garriott: 44% (1000 votes) U.S. House District 4 Race: Total Ballots Cast: 3,946 Chris McGowan: 55% (2168 votes) Dave Dawson: 45% (1778 votes) Iowa Governor Race: Total Ballots Cast: 11,293 Zach Lahn: 50.1% (5658 votes) Rob Sand: 49.9% (5635 votes)