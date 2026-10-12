The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for October 12, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will met on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below.

https://meet.goto.com/919692189

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. *Public hearing on proposed sale of county land in Block 6, Original Town of Corwith

Discuss and possibly consider Resolution for final determination on proposed sale of county land in Block 6, Original Town of Corwith

9:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider final plans for project: FM-C041(154)—55-41

9:45 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, discuss and possibly consider quote for tree removal and clean-up

10:00 a.m. Adam Casole-Buchanan, Valsoft Corporation, re: presentation on Record Management System for searching of drainage records

Possibly consider Amendment to Contract for Records Management System with Valsoft Corporation DBA Cott Systems

10:15 a.m. Discussion regarding the Petition for District Change for sections 16, 21, and 28, Concord Twp from MCNI, LLC to change 724.26 acres from A – Agricultural to I – Industrial for the purpose of a proposed data center

10:25 a.m. Discuss option of zoning ordinance amendment for data centers to be classified as conditional uses rather than permitted uses while the county updates its zoning ordinance

10:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider action for amendment of Zoning Ordinance No. 3 to comport with Iowa Code Chapter 335 to update the procedural language, requirements, and review processes for submitting a petition to rezone a parcel of land, consider setting Public Hearing Date and consider setting dates for first/second/third readings of the proposed amended ordinance

11:00 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider video recording of Hancock County Board of Supervisors’ meetings

Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

11:15 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Consider drainage invoices

11:30 a.m. Videoconference with Brian Yung, Johnson, Mulholland, Cochrane, Cochrane, Yung, & Engler, and Tyler Conley, Bolton & Menk, re: discuss and possibly consider approval of letter to be sent to Prairie Energy Cooperative regarding DD # 5 Lateral 150 Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item