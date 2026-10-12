2 Hospitalized After Car Rolls Into Ditch Near 280th Street and Thrush Avenue in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa — Two Mason City residents went to a hospital after a car rolled into a ditch Sunday night when the driver swerved to avoid a deer, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 9:37 p.m. Oct. 11 near the intersection of 280th Street and Thrush Avenue.

Courtney Ann Latham, 18, of Mason City was driving south on Thrush Avenue in a black 2013 Chevrolet Malibu when a deer entered the roadway, according to the release. Latham swerved to miss the animal, lost control and went into the ditch, where the vehicle rolled.

Latham and her passenger, Tyler John Sullivan, 23, of Mason City, were taken from the scene by private vehicle to Mercy One in Mason City for medical treatment, the sheriff’s office said. That happened before deputies arrived.

The release did not describe the extent of the injuries or say whether any citations were issued. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency. No assisting agencies were listed.

Deer-related crashes are common on rural Iowa roads in the fall, when the animals are more active during the breeding season. Drivers are urged to slow down at dawn and dusk and to brake firmly rather than swerve when a deer appears.