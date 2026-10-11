Sulfuric Acid Spill on Highway 65 Near Manly: Motorists Who Drove Through Thursday Urged to Check Vehicles

MANLY, Iowa — The Worth County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists who traveled Highway 65 north of Manly on Thursday evening that their vehicles may have been exposed to sulfuric acid after a commercial truck spilled the chemical onto the roadway.

The release occurred Oct. 8 near Highway 65 and 380th Street North, according to a public information release from the sheriff’s office. The agency described the incident as a hazardous materials spill involving a commercial motor vehicle hauling sulfuric acid.

Deputies said drivers who passed through the area between 4:35 p.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 8, before law enforcement set up traffic restrictions, should be aware of the possibility of exposure.

Sulfuric acid is highly corrosive and can damage vehicle paint, metal components, electrical systems and other materials, the sheriff’s office said. Some damage may not be immediately visible.

Motorists who believe their vehicles came into contact with the spilled material are encouraged to take the following steps, according to the release: write down the approximate time and location they traveled through the area; photograph and document any suspected damage; contact their auto insurance provider for guidance on exposure and claims; and tell any inspection or repair facility about the potential exposure before work begins.

The sheriff’s office also urged drivers to avoid direct contact with suspected chemical residue and not to try to handle or neutralize it without professional guidance.

The agency said the notice is a precaution. Traveling through the area does not necessarily mean a vehicle was exposed to the chemical, the sheriff’s office said.

Questions about possible vehicle damage or insurance claims should be directed to insurance providers, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office thanked motorists for their patience during the road blocks and cleanup. Officials said confirmed information will be shared as it becomes available.