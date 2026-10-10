Winnebago County Landfill Fined by Iowa DNR Over Litter

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has fined Central Disposal Systems Inc. the department’s maximum $10,000 administrative penalty in multiple instances for failing to contain litter at its Winnebago County landfill, according to consent orders published by the agency.

DNR published three consent orders with the company, covering a violation in May 2025 and two incidents in February 2026. In each case, the solid waste landfill was not adequately covered, which caused litter outside working areas and beyond the landfill, according to the orders.

Landfills are required to apply 6 inches of daily “cover,” or earthen material, on top of solid waste. DNR had a previous consent order with Central Disposal in March 2025 addressing violations of daily cover requirements, according to the documents.

In May 2025, the landfill ceased operations because of high wind. DNR observed “off-site litter along the ditches and fields” near the landfill several days later. The department told the company it was in violation of the consent order requiring it to apply daily cover and control litter. Central Disposal agreed to a $10,000 administrative penalty.

In February 2026, DNR received a complaint from a neighbor of the landfill who said litter was entering his yard and cattle barn. DNR investigated and reported off-site litter in fields and ditches near the landfill, as well as “an extensive amount” of litter on-site but away from the working area, according to the order.

DNR fined Central Disposal $10,000 in administrative fees for violations on Feb. 18 and Feb. 20.