Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Warm October Weekend In Store

Fall is a great time for lake property owners to check their boats and trailers, docks and lifts for new infestations of aquatic invasive species like zebra mussels. As you bring each item out of the water, visually inspect areas that have been submerged for months. Juvenile zebra mussels should be visible this time of year, but also run your hand over smooth surfaces to check for very small juvenile zebra mussels that feel like sandpaper.

Learn more about how you can help prevent the spread of invasive species on the DNR webpage.

Area Weather

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a south wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Columbus Day A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Water temperatures are in the low 60s in the district. Last updated on 10/08/2026

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

Water Temperature (°F): 64.0

64.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Fair: Pick up bluegill from shore with a piece of crawler on a jig. Try along Ice House Point shoreline, the stone piers in Town Bay, and on the rock piles from boat. Most fish are 7-inches.

Pick up bluegill from shore with a piece of crawler on a jig. Try along Ice House Point shoreline, the stone piers in Town Bay, and on the rock piles from boat. Most fish are 7-inches. Channel Catfish – Fair: There is a good population of 17- to 20-inch catfish. Use cut bait or crawlers fished on or near the bottom from shore and around the rock piles in deeper habitat.

There is a good population of 17- to 20-inch catfish. Use cut bait or crawlers fished on or near the bottom from shore and around the rock piles in deeper habitat. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are starting to feed closer to shore. Throw a crankbait or a twister; you can also use live bait like a minnow or a leech under a bobber from shore during mornings or evenings. Anglers have had luck near the fish house in Town Bay and the inlet bridge.

Brushy Creek Lake (Webster)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near submerged structure in 5-15 feet of water.

Find crappie near submerged structure in 5-15 feet of water. Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye in 5-15 feet of water using minnows or crawlers.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

Water Temperature (°F): 64.0

64.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for catfish around rocky shorelines and near the dredge cuts. Use cut bait, stink bait, or a crawler fished on the bottom.

Look for catfish around rocky shorelines and near the dredge cuts. Use cut bait, stink bait, or a crawler fished on the bottom. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleye action near shore. Try crankbaits, twisters, or a crawler or leach fished under a bobber.

Clear Lake Management District

Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

Contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office for information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa. Last updated on 10/01/2026

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

Water Temperature (°F): 62.0

62.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Slow: Anglers are catching crappie off the docks with small jigs around the boat hoists.

Anglers are catching crappie off the docks with small jigs around the boat hoists. Bluegill – Fair

Muskellunge – Good: Fall is an excellent time to target musky. Cast baits near docks and vegetation beds.

Fall is an excellent time to target musky. Cast baits near docks and vegetation beds. Walleye – Fair

Yellow Bass – Excellent: Use small jigs, crawlers , and cut bait on the outside edges of vegetation beds. Anglers are catching all sizes of fish.

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake level is near crest. Navigation buoys have been removed for the season.

Black Crappie – Good: Drift fish or troll crappie jigs in 8-12 feet of water.

Drift fish or troll crappie jigs in 8-12 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Small jigs and nightcrawler pieces are working in a variety of depths.

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Any water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from Sept. 1st through the final day of the duck season. Signs across the lake mark this area.

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater and weedless baits. Target woody structure near shore.

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

River level is 5.1 feet.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair

Spirit Lake Management District

Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

Lake temperatures are in the mid-60s. The fishing bite is trending up. Water levels are at crest. Most pleasure boaters are off the lakes for the year. Last updated on 10/01/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 65.0

65.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The bass and panfish bite has been good.

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers have been able to target quality size fish.

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 66.0

66.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 65.0

65.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The perch bite has been good as water temperatures continue to fall. Anglers are catching good sized fish.

Walleye – Good: Trolling and livescope has worked well to target fish.

Trolling and livescope has worked well to target fish. Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers are catching perch in 6-12 feet of water. Some chasing may be needed to stay on top of schools. Jigs with minnows or jigs paired with wigglers work well.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 65.0

65.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Anglers are catching walleye and smallmouth trolling with crank baits off points.

Bluegill – Good: The bite has been variable, but very good when it’s on.