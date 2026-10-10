Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Warm October Weekend In Store
Check docks and equipment for invasive species before storing this winter
Fall is a great time for lake property owners to check their boats and trailers, docks and lifts for new infestations of aquatic invasive species like zebra mussels. As you bring each item out of the water, visually inspect areas that have been submerged for months. Juvenile zebra mussels should be visible this time of year, but also run your hand over smooth surfaces to check for very small juvenile zebra mussels that feel like sandpaper.
Learn more about how you can help prevent the spread of invasive species on the DNR webpage.
Area Weather
Northwest
Black Hawk Management District
- Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638
Water temperatures are in the low 60s in the district. Last updated on 10/08/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 64.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Bluegill – Fair: Pick up bluegill from shore with a piece of crawler on a jig. Try along Ice House Point shoreline, the stone piers in Town Bay, and on the rock piles from boat. Most fish are 7-inches.
- Channel Catfish – Fair: There is a good population of 17- to 20-inch catfish. Use cut bait or crawlers fished on or near the bottom from shore and around the rock piles in deeper habitat.
- Walleye – Fair: Walleye are starting to feed closer to shore. Throw a crankbait or a twister; you can also use live bait like a minnow or a leech under a bobber from shore during mornings or evenings. Anglers have had luck near the fish house in Town Bay and the inlet bridge.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near submerged structure in 5-15 feet of water.
- Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye in 5-15 feet of water using minnows or crawlers.
Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)
- Water Temperature (°F): 64.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for catfish around rocky shorelines and near the dredge cuts. Use cut bait, stink bait, or a crawler fished on the bottom.
- Walleye – Slow: Look for walleye action near shore. Try crankbaits, twisters, or a crawler or leach fished under a bobber.
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Clear Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517
Contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office for information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa. Last updated on 10/01/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 62.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Slow: Anglers are catching crappie off the docks with small jigs around the boat hoists.
- Bluegill – Fair
- Muskellunge – Good: Fall is an excellent time to target musky. Cast baits near docks and vegetation beds.
- Walleye – Fair
- Yellow Bass – Excellent: Use small jigs, crawlers , and cut bait on the outside edges of vegetation beds. Anglers are catching all sizes of fish.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Lake level is near crest. Navigation buoys have been removed for the season.
- Black Crappie – Good: Drift fish or troll crappie jigs in 8-12 feet of water.
- Bluegill – Good: Small jigs and nightcrawler pieces are working in a variety of depths.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Any water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from Sept. 1st through the final day of the duck season. Signs across the lake mark this area.
- Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater and weedless baits. Target woody structure near shore.
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
River level is 5.1 feet.
- Smallmouth Bass – Fair
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Spirit Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542
Lake temperatures are in the mid-60s. The fishing bite is trending up. Water levels are at crest. Most pleasure boaters are off the lakes for the year. Last updated on 10/01/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 65.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The bass and panfish bite has been good.
- Black Crappie – Good: Anglers have been able to target quality size fish.
Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)
- Water Temperature (°F): 66.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Water Temperature (°F): 65.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The perch bite has been good as water temperatures continue to fall. Anglers are catching good sized fish.
- Walleye – Good: Trolling and livescope has worked well to target fish.
- Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers are catching perch in 6-12 feet of water. Some chasing may be needed to stay on top of schools. Jigs with minnows or jigs paired with wigglers work well.
- Water Temperature (°F): 65.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Anglers are catching walleye and smallmouth trolling with crank baits off points.
- Bluegill – Good: The bite has been variable, but very good when it’s on.
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