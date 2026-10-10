NW Iowa Sees Good Soybean Harvest Progress, Corn Not So Much

Many farmers in northwest Iowa are wrapping up their first full week of the harvest with dry, warm conditions, as the rains finally stopped last weekend and the combines were able to roll into the fields without getting mired in mud. Gentry Sorenson, an agronomist with the Iowa State University Extension, says most producers in the region are concentrating on one type of crop.

While he hasn’t heard any reports on yields as yet, he says moisture levels are coming in around ten or 11 percent, and falling. Sorenson says farmers -are- reporting a few problems with their soybeans.

Sorenson says farmers are doing their best to make up for the time that was lost to the rain.

Sorenson says the corn harvest has been at a standstill in much of northwest Iowa, since all of the wet weather in late September and earlier this month.