North Iowa Outdoors: DNR Launches Fall ‘Fyke’ Netting Effort

We hear about all sorts of surveys the Iowa Department of Natural Resources conducts every year to keep track of populations of various native creatures — from pheasants and deer to frogs and fish. At six lakes in five northwest Iowa counties, what’s known as fall fyke netting is now underway. D-N-R fisheries biologist Andrew Carlson, in the Spirit Lake office, says fyke netting is one of the ways the agency monitors fish populations.

Carlson says fyke netting is part of a comprehensive survey process, and the nets are able to capture very small fish.

Carlson says in addition to fish population numbers, they gather other information.

The lakes being used for this year’s survey are Big Spirit Lake in Dickinson County, Lost Island Lake in Palo Alto County, High Lake in Emmet County, Scharnberg Lake in Clay County, and Dogwood Creek and Mill Creek Lakes in O’Brien County.