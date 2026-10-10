National 4-H Week Celebrates Youth Impact Across Iowa

During National 4-H Week, Oct. 4-10, Iowa 4-H is celebrating the young people, volunteers, families and communities that make 4-H one of the state’s leading youth development programs.

National 4-H Week highlights how 4-H prepares young people for the future through leadership opportunities, hands-on learning, caring adult mentors and experiences that help youth discover their interests, develop life skills and build confidence.

For more than a century, 4-H has helped youth grow into confident leaders, engaged citizens and lifelong learners through a “learn by doing” approach. Today’s Iowa 4-H members explore interests ranging from agriculture and natural resources to STEM, healthy living, communication, leadership, creative arts and community service. Through clubs, camps, educational events, project areas, leadership programs and service experiences, youth gain practical skills that prepare them for success in school, careers and their communities.

“As we celebrate National 4-H Week, we’re reminded that 4-H is much more than a program. It’s a place where young people discover their spark, develop essential life skills and build meaningful relationships with caring adults and peers,” said Mitchell Hoyer, Iowa 4-H Youth Development program leader. “Every day, Iowa 4-H members are learning to lead, solve problems, serve others and contribute to their communities. Those experiences help prepare them not just for their next opportunity, but for a lifetime of success.”

This year’s National 4-H Week theme, “Beyond Ready,” recognizes how 4-H equips young people with the skills, confidence, and experiences needed to thrive in a changing world. Across Iowa, youth take part in hands-on projects that build critical thinking, communication, teamwork, responsibility and leadership. Research consistently shows that 4-H participants are more likely to pursue leadership opportunities and engage in their communities, reflecting the long-term impact of positive youth development experiences.

National 4-H Week also reminds us that enrollment for the new 4-H year is open across Iowa. Youth in kindergarten through third grade can participate in Clover Kids, while youth in grades 4-12 can enroll as 4-H members. Through local clubs, county and state events, project learning experiences and leadership opportunities, Iowa 4-H offers programs that help young people grow and succeed today and in the future.

In conjunction with National 4-H Week, Iowa 4-H supporters are invited to participate in Iowa 4-H Giving Day, a statewide day of giving taking place Oct. 6-7. The 24-hour event provides an opportunity for alumni, volunteers, families and friends of 4-H to invest in youth development programs that help more young people become “Beyond Ready” for college, careers and life. Donations can support local county 4-H programs or statewide priority areas, including STEM, leadership and civic engagement, healthy living, communications and the arts, and agriculture and natural resources.

“National 4-H Week is a celebration of the opportunities, relationships, and experiences that help young people thrive,” said Emily Saveraid, Iowa 4-H Foundation executive director. “Whether by enrolling in 4-H, volunteering, sharing a 4-H story or supporting Iowa 4-H Giving Day, everyone can play a role in helping young people discover their potential and prepare for what’s next.”

Throughout National 4-H Week, Iowans are encouraged to celebrate 4-H’s impact by sharing their 4-H stories, recognizing youth and volunteers, wearing green and highlighting the positive difference 4-H makes in local communities.

For more information about Iowa 4-H Youth Development, enrollment opportunities, or Iowa 4-H Giving Day, contact your ISU Extension and Outreach county office, visit www.extension.iastate.edu/4h, or learn more at www.iowa4hgivingday.org.