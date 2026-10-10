Managing Fall Leaves in the Home Landscape

Gardeners don’t need to rake every leaf this fall. A more selective approach is often better for plants, wildlife, soil health and next spring’s growth, according to Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about fall cleanup is that everything needs to be removed before winter,” said Steil. “Many leaves and plant stems provide important benefits during the winter months.”

Leave the leaves in garden beds

In perennial beds and shrub borders, fallen leaves can stay where they land. They insulate roots, improve soil as they decompose and provide habitat for pollinators and other beneficial insects. Likewise, most perennial foliage and seed heads can remain standing through winter.

Exceptions include plants with significant disease or insect problems and species that spread aggressively by seed. Remove those materials after they die back and before they set seed. If leaves from other areas are added or they start to pile deep, they can be redistributed so plant crowns do not become buried or smothered.

Keep leaves off the lawn

A thick layer of leaves can block sunlight and damage turfgrass, leading to thin, patchy and weedy lawns next spring.

Leaves should be removed when they completely cover the grass, but they don’t have to be hauled away.

For many lawns, the easiest option is to mow leaves with a mulching mower.

“Once you’ve finished, very little leaf material should be visible on the lawn surface,” Steil said.

Shredding leaves into small pieces allows them to fall between the grass blades, where they decompose and return organic matter to the soil. Heavier accumulations may require multiple passes with the mower, or the leaves may need to be collected and removed.

What to do with collected leaves

Collected leaves can be composted, taken to a municipal composting facility or spread lightly in landscape beds as a source of organic matter. It is beneficial to keep leaves in the landscape when possible, but there are some situations that require their complete removal.

Whole leaves can be problematic when used as a deliberate winter mulch around tender or marginally hardy plants because they tend to mat together and trap moisture. “Leaves are excellent for improving soil and providing a natural layer of protection, but they are not always the best material for intentionally covering plants for winter,” Steil said. “For plants that need additional insulation, use straw, pine needles, or shredded leaves, which stay loose and are less likely to smother plants than whole leaves.”

Diseased plant material, insect-infested debris and plants loaded with seeds should be discarded or taken to a municipal composting facility. Most home compost piles do not consistently get hot enough to destroy plant pathogens, insect pests or weed seeds.

“The goal isn’t to remove everything,” Steil said. “Focus on protecting lawn health, cleaning up plants with disease or pest issues, and leaving healthy leaves and perennial stems where they can benefit the landscape.”