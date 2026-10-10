Conservation Tour and Field Day Set for Nov. 5 at Northern Research Farm

The Iowa State University Northern Research and Demonstration Farm, the Boone River Watershed Management Authority and conservation partners will host an edge-of-field conservation practices and cover crop tour on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the research farm, 310 South Main Street, Kanawha

The field day will begin with registration and refreshments at 8:30 a.m., followed by introductory comments and a brief farm update at 9 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., attendees will carpool to four edge-of-field conservation practice sites located within 12 miles of the farm: a Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program wetland, a bioreactor, a saturated buffer and a restored oxbow. Participants can also view cover crops at the research farm.

After the tour, participants will return to the farm for a complimentary lunch and a presentation by featured speaker Matt Helmers, professor and director of the Iowa Nutrient Research Center at Iowa State. His talk, “Why we have a nitrate problem in our water and the need for edge-of-field practices,” will be followed by additional information and resources for getting started with conservation practices.

“Whether you are a farmer, landowner or conservation-minded community member, this tour provides valuable opportunities to see practical, proven conservation practices that safeguard Iowa’s streams and soil health,” said Angie Rieck-Hinz, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

The tour is offered at no cost and open to everyone. Participants must register online by Oct. 30 to help organizers plan for lunch and materials.

Certified Crop Adviser continuing education credits for nutrient management and soil and water categories will be available.

The event is being sponsored by the Iowa State Northern Research Farm, the Boone River WMA, the North Central Iowa Research Association, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Corn Growers Association District 2, Center for Rural Affairs, Gold-Eagle Cooperative, the USDA, the Hancock, Humboldt, Wright and Kossuth Soil and Water Conservation Districts and ISU Extension and Outreach.

For more information, contact Angie Rieck-Hinz at 515-231-2830 or amrieck@iastate.edu, or Gentry Sorenson at 641-430-6715 or gentrys@iastate.edu.