2026 High School Football: Week 7 Area Scores

Here are the 2026 Iowa high school football scores from Week 7 in the KIOW listening area:

*Rankings are from the most recent Radio Iowa High School Football Poll*

8-Player

North Iowa – Idle

#7 Bishop Garrigan 56, Northwood-Kensett 0

#8 North Union 62, West Bend-Mallard 16

Class A

#6 West Fork 48, West Hancock 19

Newman Catholic 42, Lake Mills 8

Sioux Central 33, Belmond-Klemme 7

#3 Saint Ansgar 42, Clayton Ridge 0

Class 1A

Eagle Grove 72, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35

Grundy Center 49, Central Springs 13

Class 2A

North Fayette Valley 35, Forest City 21

Osage 20, #9 Crestwood 18

Class 3A

#2 Clear Lake 48, Iowa Falls-Alden 7

Algona 14, #3 Sioux Center 6

Class 4A

Decorah 35, Mason City 7