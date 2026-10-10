2026 High School Football: Week 7 Area Scores
October 9, 2026
Here are the 2026 Iowa high school football scores from Week 7 in the KIOW listening area:
*Rankings are from the most recent Radio Iowa High School Football Poll*
8-Player
North Iowa – Idle
#7 Bishop Garrigan 56, Northwood-Kensett 0
#8 North Union 62, West Bend-Mallard 16
Class A
#6 West Fork 48, West Hancock 19
Newman Catholic 42, Lake Mills 8
Sioux Central 33, Belmond-Klemme 7
#3 Saint Ansgar 42, Clayton Ridge 0
Class 1A
Eagle Grove 72, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35
Grundy Center 49, Central Springs 13
Class 2A
North Fayette Valley 35, Forest City 21
Osage 20, #9 Crestwood 18
Class 3A
#2 Clear Lake 48, Iowa Falls-Alden 7
Algona 14, #3 Sioux Center 6
Class 4A
Decorah 35, Mason City 7
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