Mason City Chamber Names 43 North Iowa Business of the Year

MASON CITY — The Greater Mason City Chamber of Commerce honored a social-services nonprofit, a longtime automotive executive and a retired banker and his wife among its award winners at its 110th Annual Meeting at The Music Man Square, the chamber announced Friday.

43 North Iowa received the Business of the Year award, recognizing its 57 years of service to individuals, families and communities across North Iowa, according to a chamber news release.

Over the past year, the organization opened a new 15-bed Residential Care Facility and expanded behavioral health services through Crisis Stabilization and the Community Crisis Response Team, which served more than 200 people in its first months, the release said. It also continued connecting people with disabilities to jobs, generating more than $2.4 million in annual wages.

The chamber said 43 North Iowa has earned Top Workplace recognition for 11 consecutive years and maintains an 82% employee retention rate.

Joe Pritchard, president and CEO of Pritchard Companies, received the Boss of the Year award. A fourth-generation automotive professional, Pritchard has spent more than 40 years helping lead the company, which has grown into an enterprise with nearly 400 employees at 14 locations, according to the chamber.

His honors include induction into the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association Hall of Fame. The chamber said Pritchard is also dedicated to workforce development, youth programs, local businesses and community organizations.

O. Jay and Pat Tomson received the 2026 Distinguished Citizen Award for decades of leadership, philanthropy and service to Mason City and North Iowa.

O. Jay Tomson helped grow First Citizens Bank into a locally owned community bank and served in leadership roles across the banking industry and higher education, according to the chamber. Pat Tomson spent her career supporting children and families through counseling and community service, including leadership with the Mason City Family YMCA.

The couple has supported health care, education, youth programs and nonprofit organizations through personal philanthropy and the First Citizens Charitable Foundation, the release said.

Jessica Sutcliffe was named the chamber’s first Young Professional of the Year. She is an industrial technology teacher, instructional coach and workforce liaison with Mason City Schools, where she connects students with local employers and work-based learning opportunities, according to the chamber.

Sutcliffe serves on the chamber’s board and is active in the local agricultural community, the release said.

Mikki Baker was named Chamber Ambassador of the Year for her support of the chamber and its members. The chamber said Baker takes part in events, ribbon cuttings and member visits to welcome new businesses and celebrate milestones.

Outgoing board members also were recognized. Those completing terms were Matt Bradley of Hoover’s Hatchery; Joshua Congello of Pappajohn, Shriver, Eide & Nielsen P.C.; Dr. Dan Garman of Dental Center of North Iowa; and Danielle Pace of Clear Lake Bank & Trust Co.

Pace was recognized for nine years of service on the board, including time as treasurer and chairperson, according to the release.

Troy Elwood of Larry Elwood Construction will serve as board chairperson for 2026-2027.

The event was sponsored by Clear Lake Bank & Trust, CURRIES, and 98.7 Kiss Country/103.7 The Fox.