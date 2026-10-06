Worth County Supervisors Approached on Furniture Funding

The Worth County Board of Supervisors are overseeing the construction and completion of several county projects. One of these is a combination of a conservation office and roads department facility. Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm approached the board on the issue of furniture.

Worth County Auditor Jacki Backhaus felt that the furniture could not be paid for by tax increment financing funds.

Brumm wanted to know where he should take the money from considering that it is a shared facility.

Brumm explained that some of the items needed to be ordered as soon as possible.

Brumm explained that he would order it out of his department’s funds, but asked if the county could confirm where the funding would ultimately come from.