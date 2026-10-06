The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for October 6, 2026

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed schedule is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:00 A.M. Continuation Hearing for DD 35-89 Lat 12 Waterway – Joint with Kossuth

County by telephone.

3. Consider for approval possible repairs to DD 35-89 Lat 12 Waterway.

4. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

5. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

6. Consider for approval final voucher for road project: LFM-235TH—7X-95.

7. 9:45 A.M. Mary Lou Kleveland, Veterans Affairs to discuss, with possible action,

Quarterly report.

8. Consider for approval Auditor’s Quarterly report.

9. Consider for approval Sheriff’s Quarterly report.

10. Open Forum.

11. Consider for approval County claims.

12. Consider for approval Payroll claims.

13. Consider for approval strategic planning quote.

14. 10:30 A.M. Possible closed session “to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of Winnebago County in such litigation” Iowa Code 21.5(1)(c).

15. Consider for approval action from closed session.