The Franklin County Board of Supervisors Meeting for October 6, 2026

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/919949869

The proposed schedule is as follows:

Call to Order

Pledge of Allegiance

Consider for Approval – Agenda

Consider for Approval –Minutes from 9/29/2026 Regular Session

Appointments:

• 8:35AM: Board Committee Updates & Public Comment

o ** The Public Comments section of the agenda is your opportunity to address items not on the agenda. A speaker may speak

on one (1) issue per meeting for a maximum of three (3) minutes.

o ** Official action cannot be taken by the Board during this time but may be placed on a future agenda or referred to the

appropriate department.

o ** Keep comment relevant and refrain from personal; impertinent, or slanderous remarks

• 9:00AM: Kyle Simons, Secondary Roads Foreman

o Department Update

• 9:15AM: Drainage

o Consider for Approval – Drainage Minutes from 9/29/20226

o Consider for Approval – Reimbursing Dumont Telephone $4,570.35 for Permit 2026-6 in DD66

o Consider for Approval – Reimbursing Dumont Telephone $90,615.45 for Permit 2026-5 in DD43

• 9:30AM: Aaron Dodd, Sheriff

o Department Update

• 9:45AM: Dan Tilkes, Planning & Zoning Admin., Environmental Health, Weed Commissioner

o Department Update

• 10:00AM: Joe Vens & Tom Birdsell

o ICAP Renewal

10:30AM: Closed Session Pursuant to Iowa Code §21.5(1)(c) – “to discuss strategy with counsel in matter that

are presently in litigation, or litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or

disadvantage the position of the governmental body in litigation”.

New Business:

• Consider for Approval – ABD License Renewal for JJ’s Bar and Grill

Communications

• Acknowledge Auditor’s Quarterly Report for Quarter 3 of 2026

• Board Comments

Adjournment