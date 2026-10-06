Obituaries

Stacy Freeman

Fort Dodge

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland5 hours agoLast Updated: October 6, 2026

Stacy L. Freeman, 51, of Fort Dodge, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at her home.

Memorial Service will be held at 4:30 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion is in charge of arrangements.

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland5 hours agoLast Updated: October 6, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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