Stacy Freeman

Stacy L. Freeman, 51, of Fort Dodge, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at her home.

Memorial Service will be held at 4:30 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion is in charge of arrangements.