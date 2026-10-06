Ronald Christians

Ronald Henry Christians, 84, of Kanawha, Iowa, passed away on October 3, 2026, in Clarion, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 12, 2026, at Wright Christian Reformed Church, 1730 East 130th Street in rural Kanawha.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street in Kanawha.

Ewing Funeral Home in Kanawha is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald was born on November 22, 1941, at the family home south of Kanawha, Iowa, to parents Andy and Thelma Christians. He grew up in the Kanawha area and began his education at Norway No. 5 country school. After school consolidation, he attended & graduated from the Kanawha Community School. He met his wife of 60 years – Virginia Delger at school. Their friendship became serious during the last half of their senior year as they spent time together working on the yearbook and dating. They were married on August 17, 1962, at Kanawha Christian Reformed Church. Ron and Virginia were blessed with six children – Karen, Todd, Kathleen, Charles and two infant sons, Jeffery and Troy, who died shortly after they were born. In later years, Ron and Virginia shared the excitement and joy of becoming grandparents to Taylor, Joshua, Danielle, Arianna, and Harper, and great-grandparents to Lincoln and Hudson. Though Virginia never got to meet Hudson, Great-grandpa Ron loved him enough for them both.

In the spring of 1962, Ron began a farming partnership with his father, Andy Christians. Throughout his career, he raised both grain and livestock. In the early years, he had cattle, laying hens, and purebred Suffolk sheep. He later moved into hogs and operated a farrow-to-finish business, becoming an early adopter of hog confinement buildings. Ron enjoyed trying new methods and was known for being innovative in his farming. He was awarded Master Pork Producer and was also among the first in the area to plant Asgrow Roundup Ready soybeans. He loved the rhythm of each farming year, from planting in the spring to harvest in the fall.

Ron’s faith was a steady and important part of his life. He made profession of faith at Wright Christian Reformed Church, where he was a longtime member. Over the years, he taught Sunday school and served on the church council as both elder and deacon. One of his most meaningful seasons of service was helping lead the church youth group. His heart for service extended beyond the church. Ron served six years on the Christian School board and nine years on the Public-School board, including five years as president. He also served on many community and agricultural boards, including the Kanawha Nursing Home, Federal Land Bank, Wright County Pork Producers, and the Kanawha Swimming Pool.

Ron was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Virginia (Delger) Christians; two infant sons, Jeffery and Troy; his parents Andy, Thelma, stepmother Jennie; and sisters Ardith DeYoung and Janet Christians. He is survived by daughter Karen Christians Parham of St. Joseph, Missouri; son Todd Christians and his wife, Diana, of Kanawha, Iowa; daughter Kathleen Christians of Hartland, Wisconsin; and son Charles Christians and his wife, Kelley, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Surviving grandchildren include Taylor Christians, Joshua Christians and his wife, Brookelyn, Danielle Parham, and Arianna and Harper Christians, along with great-grandsons Lincoln and Hudson.

Ron’s life was marked by faith, family, farming, service, and gratitude. He loved the land, cherished his family, served his church and community, and trusted the Lord through both blessing and hardship. His own words offer a fitting testimony to the life he lived: “God blessed me all my life. I pray that my family will follow in my footsteps in following the Lord.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ron’s family for the charity of their choice.