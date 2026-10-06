Rayhons Presents Zoning Amendment for Data Centers in Hancock County

Hancock County Supervisor Gary Rayhons sought to end division over an important issue to the county Board of Supervisors. The issue of data centers has polarized factions within the county with some demanding a moratorium and others saying that the county should openly look at the possibility of development.

Rayhons went back to the meeting where the idea of considering data center development was first discussed.

Rayhons went on to explain to the packed boardroom and to his fellow supervisors how the board needs to look constructively at both sides of the controversial issue.

He asked the board to discuss the option of a zoning ordinance amendment for data centers to be classified as conditional uses rather than permitted uses while the county updates its zoning ordinance.

He encouraged the board to consider neutrality in their approach to the issue. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/10/RayData-3.wav

The board will consider the amendment in the next supervisors meeting on Monday.