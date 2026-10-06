Normajene Collier
Clarion
Normajene “NJ” Collier,91, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2026, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Heartland Museum.
Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion is in charge of arrangements.
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.