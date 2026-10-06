Normajene Collier

Normajene “NJ” Collier,91, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2026, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Heartland Museum.

Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion is in charge of arrangements.