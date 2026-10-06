Doris Hempe

Doris R. Hempe, 92, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2026, at the Concord Care Center in Garner, Iowa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street Southeast in Britt. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, October 12, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street in Britt, with a Rosary and Scriptural Wake service beginning at 4:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the services at the church on Tuesday.

Ewing Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements.

Doris was born on October 28,1933 on her family’s farm west of Duncan, Iowa to Vince and Rose (Rayhons) Kopacek. She moved with her family to their new farm south of Britt in 1939. As the eldest daughter, Doris worked alongside her mother learning to bake, prepare meals, and care for her siblings. With her family, Doris was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan. Doris attended the nearby country school and later graduated from Britt High School in 1951. She worked at the First State Bank in Britt.

In 1958, Doris married Melvin Hempe. They lived in Clear Lake, Iowa with their six children.

In 1970, Doris and her children moved to Britt. She worked hard to care for her children and later was employed by the Britt Country Club, and the Britt Community School District as a cook and a van driver for students with special needs. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America, the Hobby Club, and the VFW Auxiliary. A strong faith inspired Doris to regularly pray the Rosary. She could often be found with Rosary beads in her hands. Doris is remembered for her yummy cinnamon rolls, her supply of frost sticks in the freezer for the grandkids, delicious meals for her family and friend gatherings, Hobo Day parade watching parties and picnics, and countless card games with family and friends in her many card club nights.

She is survived by her children Cindy Hempe of Burnsville, Minnesota, Melanie Hempe of Ely Iowa, Greg Hempe of Belmond Iowa, Ranae Kelly (Tim) of Plover, Wisconsin, and Jay (Michelle) Hempe of Maple Grove, Minnesota; grandchildren Alex Hempe, Justin (Heather) Knowles, Nathan Knowles, Emma Harrington, Olivia Harrington, Regan Kelly, Jack Kelly, Lizzie (fiance Jacob) Kelly, Grace Kelly, Hannah Hempe, Matt Hempe, Ella Rickard, and Gavin Rickard and great-grandchildren Max Edge, Grace, Amelia and Jackson Knowles. She is also survived by her sisters Shirley Carson, and Vicki (Tom) Bueker and brothers Don (Kay) Kopacek, Roger (Mary) Kopacek, Vinnie (Brenda), Carl Kopacek (Carol), and Ted (Cindy) Kopacek, and sister-in-law Mary Ann May along with many nieces and nephews.

Doris is preceded in death by her daughter LizAnn Hempe, her former husband Melvin Hempe and her parents Vince and Rose Kopacek.