Cerro Gordo County Officials Urge Domestic Violence Victims to Seek Help During Awareness Month

MASON CITY, Iowa — Cerro Gordo County officials are using Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October to remind residents that domestic violence remains a significant issue in North Iowa, and that help is available for those who need it.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff David Hepperly and Assistant County Attorney Kaitlyn Osborne recently discussed the issue and the work being done locally to support victims and prosecute domestic violence cases.

Osborne, who handles domestic violence cases for the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office, said the volume of cases remains substantial. She said she and another attorney file trial information in roughly 10 to 20 domestic violence cases every couple of weeks. Those numbers represent only cases in Cerro Gordo County that have reached the prosecution stage, she said.

Hepperly said law enforcement frequently serves as the first point of contact because domestic violence calls often involve emergency situations. However, he said, responding to domestic violence involves much more than law enforcement alone.

The local Domestic Violence Coalition brings together representatives from law enforcement, medical providers, prosecutors, victim advocates, probation, schools, substance abuse services and mental health professionals. Hepperly said that collaboration allows agencies with different areas of expertise to work together to help victims and their families.

Not every domestic violence situation results in criminal charges, Hepperly said, but that does not mean assistance is unavailable. Local agencies can still connect victims with advocacy, safety planning and other resources, he said.

Osborne said domestic violence cases can take many forms, but a common theme is power and control. Financial difficulties, mental health concerns and other vulnerabilities can sometimes be used by an abuser to manipulate or control another person, she said.

She stressed that someone does not need to wait until physical violence occurs before reaching out for help. Crisis Intervention Service can assist people who feel unsafe or believe they are being manipulated or controlled, including helping with safety planning and connecting them with resources, according to Osborne.

“One of the most important messages for victims and survivors is that they do not have to go through the situation alone,” Osborne said.

She also noted that prosecution statistics do not represent the full scope of domestic violence in the community. Some incidents do not meet the legal threshold for prosecution, she said, while others may never be reported because victims do not feel safe or ready to disclose what is happening.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month is observed nationwide each October to raise awareness, recognize survivors and encourage communities to support efforts aimed at preventing domestic abuse.

Local officials say anyone experiencing domestic violence, or who is concerned about someone they know, should contact law enforcement, Crisis Intervention Service or another trusted local resource for assistance.