Lake Mills Considers an Electric Rate Study

The Lake Mills City Council discussed DGR Engineering’s proposed $11,000 financial analysis rate study. Brad Wempen who sits on the Housing Committee highlighted the report which he discussed with the engineering firm prior to the meeting.

He reviewed the report to verify that it was accurate, but found some discrepancies.

The report highlighted the amount of electricity used by the residents, manufacturing, and businesses in Lake Mills. Since some companies have left, things have changed.

With the loss of Winnebago Industries and other manufacturing companies, the amount of electrical usage has gone down dramatically. As a result, the city will have to look at how customers will be billed in the future.

The city will go ahead with the study to find where rates should be and get an accurate figure on usage for now.