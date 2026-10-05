The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for October 5, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 8:30am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed schedule is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

1 Review and approval of Change Order 1 for Madsen Construction

2 Review and approval of Pay Estimate 10 for Madsen Construction

b. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

1 Review and approval of Pay Estimate 10 for Cresco Building Service

c. Fueling Station

d. Salt Shed

e. Monarch RV Park

f. Administrative Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Review and approval – Engagement – Dorsey + Whitney LLP

13. Discussion – Jim Berge – Data Centers & Flock Cameras

14. Public hearing on the proposed expansion of the Worth County Consolidated Urban Renewal Area – 9:00

A.M.

15. Resolution 2026-33 to Declare Necessity and Establish an Expanded Urban Renewal Area, Pursuant to Section 403.4 of the Code of Iowa and Approve an Urban Renewal Plan Amendment for the Worth County Consolidated Urban Renewal Area

16. Resolution 2026-34 Setting Date for Public Hearing on the Proposal to Incur Non-Current Debt

17. Building/Grounds

a. General

b. Maintenance

18. WINN-WORTH BETCO

19. Water/Wastewater

20. Department Head Discussion

21. Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and

Owner/Operator Ag Property)

22. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

23. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Heartland Power Cooperative, Thompson – October 12 –

11:30 A.M.

b. Public Hearing – Proposal to enter into a General Obligation Urban Renewal Loan Agreement

and to issue general obligation bonds – October 12 – 9:00 A.M.

c. Board of Supervisors’ Meeting – Tuesday, November 10 – 8:30 A.M. (Note change for 2026

General Election Canvass)

d. 2026 General Election Canvass – November 10 – 9:00 A.M.

e. County Offices Closed for Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11

f. DD #6/7Lat 7 – Public Hearing – Proposed Ditch and Tile Improvements – November 16 – 9:30 A.M.

Adjourn