The Forest City Council Meeting for October 5, 2026

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday at 7pm. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.



https://forestcity.ia.3cx.us:5001/meet/15956ed6c60de6303e61cc8eb86b33b721e2b109

The proposed schedule is as follows:

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Approval of Consent Agenda

(Action Item)

A. Agenda

B. Approve Council Minutes, 09-21-2026 Council Minutes

• 2026 09 21 Regular Council Minutes

C. Approve Invoices

• 10 6 25 Claims for packet

D. Approve Licenses & Permits, UPTOWN LIQUOR LLC, HERO’S LOUNGE Out Door

Service, VIP TOO Liquor License & Flavor Town Tobacco License

Business

5. Transit Garage Grant

6. Agenda Request Douglas Wentworth is requesting to add Chris Newton to have Permission to

Bow Hunt Deer at 305 Oak Knoll

• Chris Newton

7. Staff Reports

8. Public Forum

This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each

speaker to five minutes.

9. Potential closed session

Potential closed session under Iowa Code 21.5.1(j)

A governmental body may hold a closed session only by affirmative public vote of either two-thirds of the members of the body or all of the members present at the meeting. A governmental body may hold a closed session only to the extent a closed session is necessary to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property.

10. Potential action following closed session

11. Adjournment