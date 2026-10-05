The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for October 5, 2026

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 10am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

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The proposed schedule is as follows:

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

A. September 28, 2026, Regular Session

PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only

NEW BUSINESS

1. County Auditor – Claims

2. County Auditor – Payroll

3. County Auditor – Drainage

4. County Auditor – Request for ROW Easement Through Drainage Districts 19, 21, 45,71

a. Appoint a Drainage Engineer to Review Ranger Power’s Drainage District Right-of-Way

Easement Application

b. Appoint a Drainage Attorney to Assist with the Review of Ranger Power’s Drainage District

Right-of-Way Easement Application

5. Motion to Approve Auditor’s Quarterly Report of Fees

6. Motion to Approve Recorder’s Quarterly Report of Fees

7. Motion to Approve Sheriff’s Quarterly Report of Fees

8. County Engineer –

CORRESPONDENCE & COMMUNICATION

ANNOUNCEMENTS

ADJOURNMENT