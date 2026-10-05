The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for October 5, 2026
The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 10am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
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The proposed schedule is as follows:
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. September 28, 2026, Regular Session
PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only
NEW BUSINESS
1. County Auditor – Claims
2. County Auditor – Payroll
3. County Auditor – Drainage
4. County Auditor – Request for ROW Easement Through Drainage Districts 19, 21, 45,71
a. Appoint a Drainage Engineer to Review Ranger Power’s Drainage District Right-of-Way
Easement Application
b. Appoint a Drainage Attorney to Assist with the Review of Ranger Power’s Drainage District
Right-of-Way Easement Application
5. Motion to Approve Auditor’s Quarterly Report of Fees
6. Motion to Approve Recorder’s Quarterly Report of Fees
7. Motion to Approve Sheriff’s Quarterly Report of Fees
8. County Engineer –
CORRESPONDENCE & COMMUNICATION
ANNOUNCEMENTS
ADJOURNMENT
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