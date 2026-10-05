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NSB Bank Food Drive Runs Oct. 5-Nov. 20, Collecting Nonperishables at Local Branches

Jared Allen Jared Allen6 hours agoLast Updated: October 5, 2026

MASON CITY, Iowa — NSB Bank is collecting nonperishable food items at its local branches from Oct. 5 through Nov. 20 as part of a fall food drive to benefit area families.

Customers and community members can drop off donations at any local NSB Bank branch during the six-and-a-half-week drive. The bank asked that donors not give expired items.

At the conclusion of the drive, the collected items will be delivered to local food pantries and food banks.

The bank said the drive is intended to help “fill the shelves and support local families this fall.”

Typical nonperishable donations include canned vegetables, fruits and soups, pasta, rice, cereal and peanut butter. Donors should check expiration dates before dropping items off.

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Jared Allen Jared Allen6 hours agoLast Updated: October 5, 2026
Jared Allen

Jared Allen

Weather enthusiast, father, husband and radio guy for KIOW and KHAM! Northiowanow.com website editor.
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