Lunchbox LIFT Lasagna Dinner Oct. 10 at North Iowa School

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa — North Iowa Community School will host a freewill donation lasagna dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, to help cover unpaid student lunch balances and stock classrooms with healthy snacks.

The fundraiser, called The Lunchbox LIFT, will be held in the North Iowa School commons. LIFT stands for Learning, Inspiring, Feeding, Thriving.

The menu includes Italian lasagna, chicken Alfredo lasagna, buttered green beans, garlic toast, homemade bars and a drink. The meal is by freewill donation, with no set ticket price.

Diners can eat in at the commons or pick up smaller take-out orders there. Organizers ask that take-out orders of five or more meals be placed online in advance. A link to the order form is featured HERE.

Money raised will go toward negative school lunch balances and healthy snacks for classrooms.

People who cannot attend can still contribute. Donations may be dropped off or mailed to North Iowa Community School. Checks should include “Lunchbox LIFT” in the memo line.

“Feed the future — fuel a mind,” the flyer reads. It adds that community support helps ensure every student has the food they need to focus and thrive.