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Kanawha to Flush Hydrants on Wednesday

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: October 5, 2026

The City of Kanawha will be flushing fire hydrants on Wednesday, October 7th, and Thursday, October 8th.

Residents may notice discolored or rusty-looking water during and shortly after flushing. If this occurs, the city asks its residents to run their cold water for a few minutes until it clears.

Kanawha city officials thank you residents for their patience and understanding as they perform this important maintenance.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: October 5, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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