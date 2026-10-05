Kanawha to Flush Hydrants on Wednesday
The City of Kanawha will be flushing fire hydrants on Wednesday, October 7th, and Thursday, October 8th.
Residents may notice discolored or rusty-looking water during and shortly after flushing. If this occurs, the city asks its residents to run their cold water for a few minutes until it clears.
Kanawha city officials thank you residents for their patience and understanding as they perform this important maintenance.
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