Belmond City Council to Meet Monday

The Belmond City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm. The council will open the meeting with a Citizen Forum and Presentations. This includes the Main Street sidewalk snow removal discussion led by Aimee Goeman. The council will hear from the Councils’ Committees and Staff Reports. Chandler Bachman will give an update on SCBA’s for Fire Department.

The council will consider for approval the consent agenda consisting of bills, meeting minutes, and license approvals.

The council will then review new business. The business includes approval of a seventh pay application from Sande Construction for $431,131,.97. It is for the work done on the Belmond Aquatic Center.

Discussion will also center and applicable action may be taken on the boiler replacement for the Belmond Fire Department. The council will then move onto reviewing and approving the Coalition Member Acknowledgement Letter by the Wright County Economic Development involving the EPA Brownfields Assessment Grant.

The council will finish it’s new business agenda with the approval of Farm Ground Lease-Cash Rent Contract.

The council will meet at the Belmond City Hall.