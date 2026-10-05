The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for October 5, 2026

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.



https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed schedule is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Wright County Humane Society to give update on building project.

6. Receive monthly revenue report from the Wright County Sheriff.

7. Consider Resolution 2026-29 for an interfund operating transfer to Emergency Management.

8. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Consider Resolution 2026-30 a Resolution for Road Vacation Public Hearing.

b. Secondary Roads Update

9. Old Business.

10. New Business.

11. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review of previous work orders submitted.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.

7. Award DD 169 Tile Improvement bid to contractor.

8. 10:00 a.m. JDD 162-7 Bid Letting with Humboldt County.