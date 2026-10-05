The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for October 5, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/919949869

The proposed schedule is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code section 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property.

Discuss and possibly consider Resolution of Sale of Hancock County Land and setting public hearing date and time for Final Determination or possibly consider rejection of sealed bids

9:40 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:50 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, discuss and possibly consider quote for tree removal and clean-up, discuss and possibly consider quotes for tires for Maintenance pickup

9:55 a.m. Consider quarterly reports of the Hancock County Auditor, Recorder and Sheriff

10:00 a.m. Consider claims

10:10 a.m. Discuss option of zoning ordinance amendment for data centers to be classified as conditional uses rather than permitted uses while the county updates its zoning ordinance

10:30 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider action for amendment of Zoning Ordinance No. 3 to comport with Iowa Code Chapter 335 to update the procedural language, requirements, and review processes for submitting a petition to rezone a parcel of land, consider setting Public Hearing Date and consider setting dates for first/second/third readings of the proposed amended ordinance

10:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider video recording of Hancock County Board of Supervisors’ meetings

Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

11:00 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Consider drainage invoices

Consider claims/stamped warrants

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item