North Iowa Outdoors: Pumpkins and Prairies Fall Fest Scheduled

The Winnebago County Conservation Board and the Corner Pumpkin Patch will be hosting their third annual Pumpkins and Prairies Fall Fest on Saturday, October 17 th . The event will be held jointly at the Hanson Nature Center (41600 Highway 69) and the adjacent Corner Pumpkin Patch (17925 Highway 9), both north of Leland. Activities will run from 11:00 AM-3:00 PM and will go on rain or shine.

Admission to Pumpkins and Prairies will be free and open to the public. People attending the event will enjoy hayrack rides through the prairie, crafts, games, pumpkin picking, face-painting, and several food trucks, including Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ. Over a dozen vendors will also have products for sale and, of course, the Hanson Nature Center will be open for people to browse through!

People can park at either the pumpkin patch or the nature center, and then take a hayrack ride back and forth between the two locations, or drive or hike between the two locations. For questions about the Pumpkins and Prairies Fall Fest, people can contact either the Corner Pumpkin Patch at 651- 491-2024, or the Hanson Nature Center at 641-567-3390.

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