Clear Lake Firefighters Stop Garage Fire at 2310 16th Ave. N. From Spreading to Home

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — The Clear Lake Fire Department kept a fire in an attached garage from spreading to the home at 2310 16th Ave. N. on Friday afternoon, with damage estimated at about $200,000.

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:28 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, to a reported garage fire at the address.

The fire started in the garage attached to the residence. The garage was fully involved when firefighters arrived, the department said. Crews made a rapid interior attack and quickly knocked down the fire, preventing it from spreading into the home.

The damage was confined to the attached garage, including the structure and vehicles inside. The residence was protected from significant fire damage.

Clear Lake Fire Department responded with two pumpers, two medic units and a command vehicle. The Ventura Fire Department provided mutual aid with two apparatus.

The Clear Lake Police Department, Clear Lake Public Works, Alliant Energy and Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene.

Neighbor Bryce Biermann reported the fire, and his quick call to 911 helped alert responders.

The fire department also recognized Biermann and several boys who stayed at the scene and helped firefighters pick up and roll hose after the fire was out. “Their willingness to lend a hand was appreciated by the firefighters,”.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.