2026 High School Football: Week 6 Area Scores
October 2, 2026
Here are the 2026 Iowa high school football scores from Week 6 in the KIOW listening area:
*Rankings are from the most recent Radio Iowa High School Football Poll*
8-Player
Riceville 44, North Iowa 14
CAM 54, Northwood-Kensett 14
#8 Bishop Garrigan 34 #7 North Union 28
Class A
West Hancock 27, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
AGWSR 45, Lake Mills 0
#6 West Fork 32, Belmond-Klemme 6
Newman Catholic 41, BCLUW 16
#3 Saint Ansgar 54, Postville 0
Class 1A
Central Springs 29, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27
Class 2A
New Hampton 40, Forest City 14
Waukon 30, #10 Osage 20
Class 3A
#2 Clear Lake 48, Benton 7
Algona 42, Humboldt 14
Class 4A
Waterloo East 48, Mason City 22
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