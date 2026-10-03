2026 High School Football: Week 6 Area Scores

Here are the 2026 Iowa high school football scores from Week 6 in the KIOW listening area:

*Rankings are from the most recent Radio Iowa High School Football Poll*

8-Player

Riceville 44, North Iowa 14

CAM 54, Northwood-Kensett 14

#8 Bishop Garrigan 34 #7 North Union 28

Class A

West Hancock 27, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

AGWSR 45, Lake Mills 0

#6 West Fork 32, Belmond-Klemme 6

Newman Catholic 41, BCLUW 16

#3 Saint Ansgar 54, Postville 0

Class 1A

Central Springs 29, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27

Class 2A

New Hampton 40, Forest City 14

Waukon 30, #10 Osage 20

Class 3A

#2 Clear Lake 48, Benton 7

Algona 42, Humboldt 14

Class 4A

Waterloo East 48, Mason City 22