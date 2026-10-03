Local Sports

2026 High School Football: Week 6 Area Scores

October 2, 2026

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland30 minutes agoLast Updated: October 3, 2026

Here are the 2026 Iowa high school football scores from Week 6 in the KIOW listening area:

*Rankings are from the most recent Radio Iowa High School Football Poll*

8-Player

Riceville 44, North Iowa 14

CAM 54, Northwood-Kensett 14

#8 Bishop Garrigan 34 #7 North Union 28

Class A

West Hancock 27, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

AGWSR 45, Lake Mills 0

#6 West Fork 32, Belmond-Klemme 6

Newman Catholic 41, BCLUW 16

#3 Saint Ansgar 54, Postville 0

Class 1A

Central Springs 29, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27

Class 2A

New Hampton 40, Forest City 14

Waukon 30, #10 Osage 20

Class 3A

#2 Clear Lake 48, Benton 7

Algona 42, Humboldt 14

Class 4A

Waterloo East 48, Mason City 22

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland30 minutes agoLast Updated: October 3, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button