Worth County Addresses Potential Mud Hazards on Roads

The Worth County Board of Supervisors are looking toward the upcoming harvest and along with it comes mud on roadways drug up by farm equipment. The supervisors quizzed Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm on what regulations are in place dealing with the problem. Supervisor Mark Smeby cited the actions of other Iowa counties.

In response, Brumm cited established code which could be enforced.

The other issue comes from county secondary roads where its more than just mud that gets pulled onto the paved roadways.

Supervisor Enos Loberg felt that the issue should at least be discussed because of the upcoming fall activities.

The supervisors took no action on the issue.