When Pigs Fly Fundraiser Moves to Oct. 4, Tops $47,000 in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — The North Iowa Children’s Museum’s “When Pigs Fly” fundraiser has been rescheduled for this Sunday, Oct. 4, and organizers said the event has already raised more than $47,000 for the planned museum.

The event will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Plain Ol’ Pumpkins. The afternoon is billed as “Planes, Pigs, and Pumpkins” and will end with the Pig Drop.

Plain Ol’ Pumpkins will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Admission on Oct. 4 is included with every Foam Pig ticket, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the fall activities before the Pig Drop.

Organizers said the fundraiser reached its full Hearing Associates match and has now raised more than $47,000, with donations still coming in. The museum credited community members who purchased a pig, donated to Kiss-a-Pig and supported the raffle, calling this year’s fundraiser its biggest yet.

“Thanks to this incredible community, we reached the full Hearing Associates match,” the museum said in the release.

The North Iowa Children’s Museum is working to create a permanent regional destination in Clear Lake where children can explore and learn through hands-on exhibits and play-based learning. The future museum is projected to welcome about 53,000 visitors annually and serve families, schools, residents and visitors throughout the region.

More information is available at northiowachildrensmuseum.com or by emailing info@northiowachildrensmuseum.com.