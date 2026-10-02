Klukow Appointed Emergency Medical Services Director

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors were asked to complete a step in the structure of the emergency medical services system in the county. The board had to appoint a director of the county wide services.

Supervisor Terry Durby outlined the process leading up to the appointment of a director. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/10/EMSD-1.wav

Supervisor Susan Smith who has overseen the transformation of the county emergency medical services explained that this idea was initially planned from the beginning.

Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss explained that the appointment of a director had to happen now.

Durby agreed that the appointment was important to act on now to benefit the services in Buffalo Center, Lake Mills, and Forest City.

The board appointed Joe Klukow as Director of Emergency Medical Services for Winnebago County. He will over see the three operations in the county.