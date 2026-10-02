Clear Lake Harvest Festival 2026: Wine Tastings, Champagne 5K, Grape Stomp on Main Avenue

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — Wine and beer samples, a farmers market, a grape stomp competition and a Champagne 5K are among the attractions planned for Clear Lake’s Harvest Festival on Saturday October 3rd along Main Avenue.

The annual fall event begins with the Champagne 5K fun run/walk at 9 a.m., with packet pickup at 8 a.m. The route follows South Shore, and finishers can celebrate with a glass of champagne. Participants must be 21 or older for the champagne.

An outdoor vendor market and farmers market will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Avenue, featuring vendors and local produce. Hayrides will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Shore Drive and Main Avenue.

Wine, beer and spirit sampling will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at locations throughout downtown. Tasting is tied to the festival’s Experience Bag, which costs $40 for general admission and $100 for VIP.

The general Experience Bag includes a wine glass, supporter pass, Mini Fontaine Tote Charm, Malibu sunglasses, gourmet popcorn from Lillie Mae Chocolates and a coupon book. New this year, bag holders can play BINGO from 10 a.m. to noon at The Reserve 173° Bar & Grill, with prizes and drink specials.

VIP ticket holders receive access to the Clear Lake Yacht Club, which will offer additional wine tastings, hors d’oeuvres, private restrooms, a charging station, a Paint & Sip with the Clear Lake Arts Center and a private fall fashion showcase. The VIP bag includes a wine glass, VIP pass, Clear Lake canvas tote bag, dual zippered pouch lanyard, sunglasses, gourmet popcorn from Lillie Mae Chocolates and a coupon book.

Experience Bags are available by preorder only, and organizers said no extras will be available at the event.

The festival’s salsa contest will begin with registration and check-in from 11 a.m. to noon. Public tasting will run from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m., and winners will be announced at 2 p.m. The grape stomp competition will follow from 2 to 3 p.m. outside Hall Realty.

Live music will be offered throughout the day. The Bear Creek Band will perform from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Main Stage at 4th Street and Main Avenue. At the Clear Lake Arts Center, Nova Jazz will play from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by Last Minute Combo from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Food trucks will also be on site.