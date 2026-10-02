Cerro Gordo County Secondary Roads to Receive Extra Attention During Harvest

During this time of year, secondary roads in area counties are enduring the harvest season. The result being that some roads become soft and rut filled. In Cerro Gordo County, the Board of Supervisors were apprised of the intention by their secondary road department that steps will be taken to maintain the gravel roads. County Engineer Brandon Billings addressed the board on the issue.

The week so far has been difficult due to all of the rain that the county has received, but Billings expects the conditions to improve over the weekend due to a drier weather forecast.

While grading entire gravel roads may be limited, Billings is looking to make smaller repair projects.

These repair projects on the secondary roads are expected to begin on Monday.