AudioLocal NewsLocal NewsMedia

Cerro Gordo County Secondary Roads to Receive Extra Attention During Harvest

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor11 hours agoLast Updated: October 2, 2026

During this time of year, secondary roads in area counties are enduring the harvest season. The result being that some roads become soft and rut filled. In Cerro Gordo County, the Board of Supervisors were apprised of the intention by their secondary road department that steps will be taken to maintain the gravel roads. County Engineer Brandon Billings addressed the board on the issue.

The week so far has been difficult due to all of the rain that the county has received, but Billings expects the conditions to improve over the weekend due to a drier weather forecast.

While grading entire gravel roads may be limited, Billings is looking to make smaller repair projects.

These repair projects on the secondary roads are expected to begin on Monday.

 

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor11 hours agoLast Updated: October 2, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button