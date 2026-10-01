Winners Announced at the 2026 NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala

The 2026 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala celebrated North Iowa’s entrepreneurs on September 24, 2026 at a special recognition event at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, IA.

The 2026 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala presented Dean Snyder Construction, Inc. of Clear Lake, IA with the prestigious Legacy Award. The Legacy Award recognizes a business that has made significant contributions to North Iowa through their vision, passion, and leadership. The 2026 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala presentedof Clear Lake, IA with the prestigious. The Legacy Award recognizes a business that has made significant contributions to North Iowa through their vision, passion, and leadership.

An additional recognition, the Entrepreneur of Purpose Award, was awarded to Matt Curtis of Wayne’s Ski & Cycle (Mason City, IA). This award honors an entrepreneur whose work is driven by a strong sense of mission and a commitment to making a positive impact on their community. This award recognizes individuals who exemplify leadership, vision, and a dedication to mentoring other entrepreneurs and serving their community. An additional recognition, the, was awarded to Matt Curtis of Wayne’s Ski & Cycle (Mason City, IA). This award honors an entrepreneur whose work is driven by a strong sense of mission and a commitment to making a positive impact on their community. This award recognizes individuals who exemplify leadership, vision, and a dedication to mentoring other entrepreneurs and serving their community.

Entrepreneurs and businesses from across North Iowa were invited to apply to five awards categories: Distinguished Entrepreneur, Young Entrepreneur, Student Entrepreneur, Outstanding Business, and the Innovation award.

Huber Supply Co. was awarded the Outstanding Business Award. The Outstanding Business Award recognizes a North Iowa business for its overall achievement in vision, growth, and community impact. This award honors a business that has demonstrated sustained success and a commitment to excellence while contributing positively to the regional economy. Through job creation, business growth, and community engagement, the business has made a significant impact on the prosperity and vitality of North Iowa. The Outstanding Business Award recognizes a North Iowa business for its overall achievement in vision, growth, and community impact. This award honors a business that has demonstrated sustained success and a commitment to excellence while contributing positively to the regional economy. Through job creation, business growth, and community engagement, the business has made a significant impact on the prosperity and vitality of North Iowa.

Outstanding Business Award finalists also included: IMT (Garner, IA) and Mike Molstead Motors, Inc. (Charles City, IA).

Dean Sonquist of Plas-Tech Tooling, Inc. was awarded the Distinguished Entrepreneur Award. The Distinguished Entrepreneur Award honors a North Iowa entrepreneur who exemplifies vision, perseverance, and business success. The entrepreneur has successfully driven business growth, contributed positively to the regional economy and community, and demonstrated leadership that inspires others. The Distinguished Entrepreneur Award honors a North Iowa entrepreneur who exemplifies vision, perseverance, and business success. The entrepreneur has successfully driven business growth, contributed positively to the regional economy and community, and demonstrated leadership that inspires others.

Distinguished Entrepreneur Award finalists also included Alisha Johnson of A. Johnson Trucking (Northwood, IA) and Jeff and Lori Otto of Otto’s Oasis (Charles City, IA).

Lance Studer of Lance Studer Custom Automotive was awarded the Young Entrepreneur Award. The Young Entrepreneur Award recognizes the success, dedication, and contributions to the community by a North Iowa entrepreneur under the age of 40. This entrepreneur has demonstrated business success, driven business growth, contributes positively to their community, and serves as a role model for future entrepreneurs. The Young Entrepreneur Award recognizes the success, dedication, and contributions to the community by a North Iowa entrepreneur under the age of 40. This entrepreneur has demonstrated business success, driven business growth, contributes positively to their community, and serves as a role model for future entrepreneurs.

Young Entrepreneur Award finalists also included Megumi Abbott of Churasan (Charles City, IA) and Dr. Holly Neuberger of Lake Animal Clinic (Clear Lake, IA).

Bridget Herrick and Sherri Stensrude of Beach Buddies & Sensory Cove were awarded the Innovation Award. The Innovation award honors a North Iowa entrepreneur who is an industry leader in developing and implementing emergent technology through product innovations, systems innovations, and/or service innovations. This award celebrates transformative solutions to everyday problems and all forms of progress. The Innovation award honors a North Iowa entrepreneur who is an industry leader in developing and implementing emergent technology through product innovations, systems innovations, and/or service innovations. This award celebrates transformative solutions to everyday problems and all forms of progress.

Innovation Award finalists also included Lake Pin & Play of Clear Lake, IA (Tyler Kerr, Debbie Kerr, Nick Plagge, and Debbie Plagge) and L&J Industries of Charles City, IA (Chris Garden, Lisa Garden, Brady Garden, and Jacie Peichel).

Kylie Johnson of Kylie’s Lemonade was awarded the Student Entrepreneur Award. The Student Entrepreneur Award recognizes a student entrepreneur who exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit. The Student Entrepreneur Award recognizes a student entrepreneur who exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit.

Student Entrepreneur Award finalists also included Jordan Klooster of Klooster Flaps (Garner, IA).

More information about the 2026 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala can be found at www.pappajohncenter.com/gala . The Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala is made possible with the support of our sponsors and community partners. With great thanks to our sponsors:

Visionary Sponsors:

First Citizens Bank, Hanson Family Foundation, MBT Bank, NIACC Business & Workforce Solutions, NIACC Foundation, Stellar Manufacturing

Innovator Sponsors:

Ag Ventures Alliance, Cambrex, Clear Lake Bank & Trust, CUSB Bank, Dean Snyder Construction, Farmers State Bank, Forest City EDC, Hoover’s Hatchery, Huber Supply, Plas-Tech Tooling, Sukup Manufacturing Co.

Ambassador Sponsors:

Altus CXO, Bank Iowa, Charles City ADC, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, First Security Bank, Heartland Asphalt, Henkel Construction, Home Trust Savings Bank, Iowa ABI, Mason City Chamber of Commerce, Mitchell County EDC, Murphy Coe & Smith, NSB Bank, North Iowa Corridor EDC, Pritchard Family Companies, Winn-Worth BetCo, Jamie Zanios

Community Partners:

Cerro Gordo County, University of Iowa John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, USDA Rural Development

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center is North Iowa’s hub for new business starts, innovation, and rural business success. From Main Street startups to industry leaders, we’re building a stronger Iowa through hands-on advising, stakeholder-driven programs, and a commitment to entrepreneurial education, from the classroom to the boardroom. Contact the NIACC Pappajohn Center at 641-422-4111 or pappajohn@niacc.edu . Visit the NIACC Pappajohn Center online at www.pappajohncenter.com