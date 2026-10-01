Winnebago County Flu Shot Clinics Set Oct. 1-7, No Appointment

FOREST CITY, Iowa — Winnebago County Public Health is offering walk-in flu shot clinics in five communities from today through Oct. 7, and no appointment is needed.

The community clinics are scheduled as follows:

The first clinic runs from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Lake Mills Senior Center. A second clinic will be held the same day from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Scarville Community Center.

On Friday, Oct. 2, public health staff will be at the Buffalo Center Senior Center from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The clinic in Rake is set for 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Rake Public Library. The series wraps up from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at NSB Bank in Thompson.

Residents should bring their insurance card, according to the flyer. Most insurance is accepted.

Flu shots are also available at the Winnebago County Public Health office, starting Sept. 8, the department said. For more information, call 641-585-4763.