Linda Allbee

Linda S. Allbee, 75, of Belmond, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Meservey Reformed Church, with Pastor Joel DeBoer officiating. Burial will be in the Meservey Cemetery in Meservey.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday.

Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond is in charge of arrangements.